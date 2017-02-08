Six Flags announces new virtual reality experience
There is a new battle brewing at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo and the fate of humanity may very well hang in the balance. The theme park announced Wednesday the future launch of a new virtual reality roller coaster experience, “Galactic Attack,” in collaboration with Samsung Gear VR.
