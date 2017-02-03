Shoplifters in Vallejo arrested after returning to same store
Melita Hardnett, 24, and Dominique Allen, 23, allegedly went into Rainbow Apparel clothing store at 920 Admiral Callaghan Lane, took a “bunch of items of clothing” off the hangers and tried to leave without paying, police said. After breaking free from the employees, the women left the store with the merchandise, only to return 10 minutes later because one of them had accidentally left their purse behind, police said.
