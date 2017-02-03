Shoplifters in Vallejo arrested after...

Shoplifters in Vallejo arrested after returning to same store

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Melita Hardnett, 24, and Dominique Allen, 23, allegedly went into Rainbow Apparel clothing store at 920 Admiral Callaghan Lane, took a “bunch of items of clothing” off the hangers and tried to leave without paying, police said. After breaking free from the employees, the women left the store with the merchandise, only to return 10 minutes later because one of them had accidentally left their purse behind, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shoplifters in Vallejo arrested after returning... 31 min black is black 7
School Board test on Wednesday 1 hr repeat 46
UC Berkeley Receives $370 Million in Federal Fu... 5 hr im no hime 8
Mare Island business wins multi-million dollar ... 9 hr liars gotta lie 2
CA Supreme Court Chief Justice Reacts To Trump'... 9 hr liars gotta lie 3
Vallejo school board approved safe haven resolu... 9 hr liars gotta lie 11
News Vallejo police release sketch of pawnshop murde... 9 hr Guantanamo Sam 8
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,032 • Total comments across all topics: 278,528,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC