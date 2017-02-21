San Diego's Single-Family Home Market 6th Hottest in US
San Diego's single-family home market ranks as the sixth-hottest in the nation, down one place from January, amid an early start to the national home-buying season. Realtor.com reported the median time on the market for a home listed for sale in San Diego as 38 days in February, down 32 percent from January.
