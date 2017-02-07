RPEA to hold quarterly meeting Wednesday

RPEA to hold quarterly meeting Wednesday

The Retired Public Employees Association of California Solano County Chapter 035 will hold its quarterly meeting at noon, Wednesday at the Vallejo Moose Lodge, 337 Nebraska St. in Vallejo.

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 07 at 9:26AM PST

Vallejo, CA

