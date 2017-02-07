RPEA to hold quarterly meeting Wednesday
The Retired Public Employees Association of California Solano County Chapter 035 will hold its quarterly meeting at noon, Wednesday at the Vallejo Moose Lodge, 337 Nebraska St. in Vallejo.
