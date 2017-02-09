Reward for help in locating missing Vallejo teen
A monetary reward is now offered to anyone who can help locate the Vallejo teen who was kidnapped more than eight months ago during her walk to her bus stop for school. Crime Stoppers Solano County will give $1,000 to anyone who can provide a tip that will lead to an arrest or information that will lead to finding Pearl Pinson, the organization announced recently.
