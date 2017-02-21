Protestors voice opposition to VMT/Or...

Protestors voice opposition to VMT/Orcem in Vallejo

2017-02-21

About 15 protestors met on the Vallejo City Hall steps Wednesday morning to voice their opposition toward a marine terminal and cement facility proposed for south Vallejo. Representatives from local Sierra Club groups in Vallejo and Napa called the Vallejo Marine Terminal and Orcem America's project a nightmare for the environment and neighborhood next to the proposed site.

