Police across Solano add DUI patrols ...

Police across Solano add DUI patrols for Super Bowl Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Super Bowl Sunday has become a "drinking holiday" and several area law enforcement agencies are adding patrols to target impaired drivers. The legalization of marijuana by California voters in November adds an additional layer of concern this year - especially since there is no blood-level standard that shows if a driver is impaired as a matter of law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JumpStart Vallejo picked up $90,000 during elec... 1 hr Homeless Bob 1
News Vallejo Lemon Festival cookoff crowns winning d... 1 hr Heather 1
Mare Island business wins multi-million dollar ... 1 hr Eastside Tom 3
California Truckers File Lawsuit Against Engine... 3 hr whats that smell 4
White privillage 3 hr sammy the stinker 2
2 Solano County employee groups drop their union 4 hr Anonymous 3
UC Berkeley Receives $370 Million in Federal Fu... 4 hr you bring a knife 9
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,414 • Total comments across all topics: 278,553,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC