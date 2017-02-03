Police across Solano add DUI patrols for Super Bowl Sunday
Super Bowl Sunday has become a "drinking holiday" and several area law enforcement agencies are adding patrols to target impaired drivers. The legalization of marijuana by California voters in November adds an additional layer of concern this year - especially since there is no blood-level standard that shows if a driver is impaired as a matter of law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JumpStart Vallejo picked up $90,000 during elec...
|1 hr
|Homeless Bob
|1
|Vallejo Lemon Festival cookoff crowns winning d...
|1 hr
|Heather
|1
|Mare Island business wins multi-million dollar ...
|1 hr
|Eastside Tom
|3
|California Truckers File Lawsuit Against Engine...
|3 hr
|whats that smell
|4
|White privillage
|3 hr
|sammy the stinker
|2
|2 Solano County employee groups drop their union
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|UC Berkeley Receives $370 Million in Federal Fu...
|4 hr
|you bring a knife
|9
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC