Pleasant Hill resident uses 'natural ...

Pleasant Hill resident uses 'natural eye' to judge Westminster dog show

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

For a lifelong dog lover, the path toward breeding and a 25-year judging stint on the international stage started with a memorable sighting of a magnificent looking Alaskan Malamute more than 40 years ago. Kimberly Meredith-Cavanna's ensuing passion and fascination for learning about the myriad breeds has since fueled her pursuit for American Kennel Club approval to judge five out of the seven groups of dogs, taking an average of 10 years "before they turn you loose" to evaluate each group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City Hall officially opposes VMT/Orcem project 2 hr Anon 9
Paula McConnell: Do your job 2 hr ReneG 20
Transient woman rescued after spending night st... 5 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 4
pigeons soar over waterfront 5 hr bird flu 1
Dozens of derelict cars taken off Vallejo streets 5 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 8
Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi... 6 hr they know it too 14
Fake News on Immigration Checkpoints Causes Pan... 8 hr Wanglow 10
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC