Planning manager leaving Vallejo for Dixon

Vallejo will need to find a new planning manager starting in March, after Dina Tasini confirmed she has accepted a job with the city of Dixon. Reached by phone Thursday, Tasini said the decision to leave Vallejo was based solely on a “better opportunity” with the city of Dixon.

