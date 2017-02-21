Planning manager leaving Vallejo for Dixon
Vallejo will need to find a new planning manager starting in March, after Dina Tasini confirmed she has accepted a job with the city of Dixon. Reached by phone Thursday, Tasini said the decision to leave Vallejo was based solely on a “better opportunity” with the city of Dixon.
