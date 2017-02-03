Peter Brooks: More dust, less revenue

Orcem spokesperson Michael Haworth has revealed that Vallejo can expect more dust, less revenue, and new water pollution risks from the proposed Orcem cement factory. On Jan. 29, in the Vallejo Times-Herald, company spokesperson Haworth, speaking on behalf of Orcem president Steven Bryan, revealed that water sprayed on the piles of raw materials would in fact “go into the ground beneath the pile.” Up until now, Orcem has said the run-off would be contained before it entered the ground or river.

