Peter Brooks: More dust, less revenue

Peter Brooks: More dust, less revenue

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Orcem spokesperson Michael Haworth has revealed that Vallejo can expect more dust, less revenue, and new water pollution risks from the proposed Orcem cement factory. On Jan. 29, in the Vallejo Times-Herald, company spokesperson Haworth, speaking on behalf of Orcem president Steven Bryan, revealed that water sprayed on the piles of raw materials would in fact “go into the ground beneath the pile.” Up until now, Orcem has said the run-off would be contained before it entered the ground or river.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
School Board test on Wednesday 9 min LittleWillyWilly 51
Two arrested after fatal Vallejo shooting 30 min Anonymous 1
California State Senate Leader: 'Half My Family... 6 hr true 6
Study: California Lost 589,100 Jobs to China fr... 7 hr true 3
Peter Brooks: More dust, less revenue 7 hr the silent minority 15
White privillage 7 hr Harry 11
Solano high school students give their all in A... 7 hr educate 3
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 06 at 2:53PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC