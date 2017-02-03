Peter Brooks: More dust, less revenue
Orcem spokesperson Michael Haworth has revealed that Vallejo can expect more dust, less revenue, and new water pollution risks from the proposed Orcem cement factory. On Jan. 29, in the Vallejo Times-Herald, company spokesperson Haworth, speaking on behalf of Orcem president Steven Bryan, revealed that water sprayed on the piles of raw materials would in fact “go into the ground beneath the pile.” Up until now, Orcem has said the run-off would be contained before it entered the ground or river.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School Board test on Wednesday
|9 min
|LittleWillyWilly
|51
|Two arrested after fatal Vallejo shooting
|30 min
|Anonymous
|1
|California State Senate Leader: 'Half My Family...
|6 hr
|true
|6
|Study: California Lost 589,100 Jobs to China fr...
|7 hr
|true
|3
|Peter Brooks: More dust, less revenue
|7 hr
|the silent minority
|15
|White privillage
|7 hr
|Harry
|11
|Solano high school students give their all in A...
|7 hr
|educate
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC