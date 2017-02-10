Paula K. Bauer: Brown there for us

Thank you Supervisor Monica Brown for continuing your stand against the cement factory and deep water port, and thank you Vallejo Times-Herald for giving that story the attention it deserves by putting it on the front page. The article quoted Orcem Americas president Steve Bryant saying “We are proud that we have majority support across our community, including in District 2 and the local south Vallejo area.” Wow.

