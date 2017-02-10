Paula K. Bauer: Brown there for us

Paula K. Bauer: Brown there for us

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Thank you Supervisor Monica Brown for continuing your stand against the cement factory and deep water port, and thank you Vallejo Times-Herald for giving that story the attention it deserves by putting it on the front page. The article quoted Orcem Americas president Steve Bryant saying “We are proud that we have majority support across our community, including in District 2 and the local south Vallejo area.” Wow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... 1 hr Billy Stinkfinger 10
White privillage 1 hr El diablo 12
Super Sunday event set at Fairfield, Vallejo ch... 1 hr Sam 5
Michael J. Haworth: Signs of desperation 5 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 8
Vallejo Police Department hiring cadets, officers 5 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 5
Solano DA appoints new Family Violence Preventi... 6 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 3
Solano College employee: Wheelchair use led to ... 6 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 6
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 11 at 7:52PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,234 • Total comments across all topics: 278,782,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC