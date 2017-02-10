Paula K. Bauer: Brown there for us
Thank you Supervisor Monica Brown for continuing your stand against the cement factory and deep water port, and thank you Vallejo Times-Herald for giving that story the attention it deserves by putting it on the front page. The article quoted Orcem Americas president Steve Bryant saying “We are proud that we have majority support across our community, including in District 2 and the local south Vallejo area.” Wow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|1 hr
|Billy Stinkfinger
|10
|White privillage
|1 hr
|El diablo
|12
|Super Sunday event set at Fairfield, Vallejo ch...
|1 hr
|Sam
|5
|Michael J. Haworth: Signs of desperation
|5 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|8
|Vallejo Police Department hiring cadets, officers
|5 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|5
|Solano DA appoints new Family Violence Preventi...
|6 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|3
|Solano College employee: Wheelchair use led to ...
|6 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|6
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC