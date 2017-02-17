Nominations sought for Rep. Thompsona s Woman of the Year award
In honor of National Women's History Month, Rep. Mike Thompson is once again asking for nominees to be recognized for being exceptional women in their community. As per past tradition, one woman from each of the five counties represented by Rep. Thompson will be crowned “Woman of the Year” for their area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Commission on VMT/Orecem can't meet
|20 min
|Anonymous
|3
|Municipal Fiber
|32 min
|GOB FM 98_6
|5
|Coffee with Cops event set for Saturday in Vallejo
|1 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|20
|Mexico Senators, Calif. Lawmakers Discuss Plans
|10 hr
|GEE
|4
|Trump raps 'criminal' leaks, 'dishonest' media,...
|10 hr
|Anon
|4
|Jerry Brown Wants 42% Gas Tax Hike to Bail Out ...
|10 hr
|Battle Tested
|4
|California Congressional Delegates Upset About ...
|10 hr
|City Watch
|7
|Vallejo commission to ratify landmarks decision
|13 hr
|ill tell you what
|34
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC