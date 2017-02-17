Nominations sought for Rep. Thompsona...

Nominations sought for Rep. Thompsona s Woman of the Year award

In honor of National Women's History Month, Rep. Mike Thompson is once again asking for nominees to be recognized for being exceptional women in their community. As per past tradition, one woman from each of the five counties represented by Rep. Thompson will be crowned “Woman of the Year” for their area.

