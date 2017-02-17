No new trial for Fairfield man convic...

No new trial for Fairfield man convicted in domestic violence case

A 35-year-old Fairfield man with a long local criminal history lost out Friday in his bid to get a new jury trial. Jurors found Michael T. Sanchez guilty in September 2016 of felony domestic violence for a 2011 altercation with his girlfriend and mother of their child.

