New Solano library program supports women who own businesses

Women Mean Business, a comprehensive approach to inspiring and supporting women-owned businesses, is debuting in March at branches of the Solano County Library. The series includes speakers, financial workshops and a collection of new books chosen for women considering the start of a new business.

