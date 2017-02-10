New Solano library program supports women who own businesses
Women Mean Business, a comprehensive approach to inspiring and supporting women-owned businesses, is debuting in March at branches of the Solano County Library. The series includes speakers, financial workshops and a collection of new books chosen for women considering the start of a new business.
