Multiple water main breaks affect Vallejo homes Tuesday
Though the Corcoran Avenue water line was temporarily shut down, no homes in the area experienced water loss due to a “redundancy in the system,” the department said. However, repairs on the Corcoran Avenue break were slightly delayed due to break's close proximity to a multitude of schools, Crews prepped and coned off the affected area, but did not begin repairs until the morning traffic at the schools was clear.
