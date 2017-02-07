Multi-vehicle crash sends three to hospital in Vallejo
Emergency response crews survey the situation of a multi-vehicle collision that sent three people to the hospital Tuesday morning. At approximately 8:30 a.m., a traffic collision with multiple injuries was reported at the intersection of Tennessee Street and Sonoma Boulevard.
