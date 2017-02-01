Mondaya s Planning Commission meeting...

Mondaya s Planning Commission meeting cancelled

Vallejo Times-Herald

Monday's Planning Commission meeting has been cancelled, city officials announced Tuesday. The next regular meeting of the Vallejo Planning Commission is tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 22. The commission normally meets on the first and third Mondays of the month.

