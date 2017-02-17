MIT adopts safe haven resolution
Joining the Vallejo school district, the Mare Island Technology Academy Board of Directors approved a resolution this week declaring its charter schools as “Safe Haven” zones. In response to President Donald Trump's immigration policies many school districts across the state have approved such resolutions to ease the fears of parents and students.
