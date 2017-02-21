Meals on Wheels seeks volunteer drivers
Drivers are mostly needed for North and South Vallejo. Routes take roughly an hour to 90 minutes to cover and must be served Monday through Friday.
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protestors voice opposition to VMT/Orcem in Val...
|21 min
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|13
|Linda Stout: Vanishing act
|28 min
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|29
|Benicia, Vallejo release January crime stats
|3 hr
|Too Late
|9
|Dina Tasini resigns
|3 hr
|See For Yourself
|16
|Vallejo City Council spends $60,000 for repair ...
|11 hr
|Wise Guy
|15
|Possible uptick in mail theft in American Canyo...
|12 hr
|Real Norteno
|3
|Council agrees to lease Vallejo's fiber network
|14 hr
|Now See Here
|28
