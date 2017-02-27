March 2 Vallejo A&E Source: Vallejo S...

March 2 Vallejo A&E Source: Vallejo Symphony gets a Stern lesson

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

It's not as if every technique Kay Stern learned had to be erased when she first picked up a bow and played a Stradivarius just as one can't completely forget how to drive if dumping a Datsun for a Tesla. Still, “I had no idea how to play an instrument that doesn't need to be manipulated,” Stern said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi... 40 min truth delivery 105
News Pomos seek to create long-needed homeland, casi... 2 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 47
Who sat behind Sam Kurshan 4 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 9
Only 40 anti Orcem people coming to hearing acc... 6 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 8
Northern California customers fume as PG&E bill... 7 hr Jason 2
$15 Dollar-A-Day Minimum Wage Seen as Only Hope (Sep '15) 9 hr Anonymous 9
Union Thug Hits Kurshan 10 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 7
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Solano County was issued at February 28 at 1:55PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,308 • Total comments across all topics: 279,217,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC