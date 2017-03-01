March 2 Vallejo A&E Source: Best of Earth Wind and Fire at the Empress

Some say a business has to get through two years before it can tell if it's going to survive. It barely took a year for the Seattle-based band to secure itself as a topflight reincarnation of Earth, Wind and Fire, one of the music industry's most successful cross-over groups, an out that has been inducted into the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame, Hollywood Walk of Fame, while selling more than 100 million records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.