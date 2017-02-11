Man shot, killed at Vallejo park

Man shot, killed at Vallejo park

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KRON 4

Police say they found the man dead at Lake Dalwigk, located at Fifth and Lemon streets, at around 2:18 p.m. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Terry Schillinger at 648-4278 or Detective Mat Mustard at 648-4514.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi... 1 hr I Got Your Petition 49
where did they go 6 hr Anon 3
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... 6 hr Billy Stinkfinger 17
Sad day for America 7 hr yuup 2
White privillage 12 hr Sam I Am 20
Michael J. Haworth: Signs of desperation 12 hr I Got Your Public... 9
Regulators in Sacramento and Washington need ov... Sun yuup 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 13 at 1:45PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,568 • Total comments across all topics: 278,836,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC