Man killed in Vallejo shooting
Police responded to a report of gunfire with a subject down in the 100 block of Hilborn Street at around 12:39 p.m. Anyone who may have information related to this shooting is encouraged to call Detective Kevin Rose at 707-651-7146, or the Solano crime stoppers tip line at 707-644-STOP.
Comments
