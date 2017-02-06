Man killed in Vallejo shooting

Man killed in Vallejo shooting

Read more: KRON 4

Police responded to a report of gunfire with a subject down in the 100 block of Hilborn Street at around 12:39 p.m. Anyone who may have information related to this shooting is encouraged to call Detective Kevin Rose at 707-651-7146, or the Solano crime stoppers tip line at 707-644-STOP.

