Man killed in Vallejo park on Saturday, identified as Vallejo resident

The man shot to death in a south Vallejo park Saturday afternoon, was identified as Antonio Warren, Jr., 25, of Vallejo, Vallejo Police Department Lt. Herman Robinson said Monday.

