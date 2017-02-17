Man arrested after striking woman wit...

Man arrested after striking woman with car near Vallejo DMV

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Officers responded to the traffic collision at 6:30 p.m. at Napa and Michigan streets, near the Vallejo DMV Office on Couch Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coffee with Cops event set for Saturday in Vallejo 22 min Sammie TV News 14
Mexico Senators, Calif. Lawmakers Discuss Plans 4 hr GEE 4
Trump raps 'criminal' leaks, 'dishonest' media,... 4 hr Anon 4
Jerry Brown Wants 42% Gas Tax Hike to Bail Out ... 4 hr Battle Tested 4
California Congressional Delegates Upset About ... 4 hr City Watch 7
The Cost of a Border Wall vs. the Cost of Illeg... 4 hr Anonymous 1
State bill introduced to increase penalties for... 7 hr build the wall 3
Vallejo commission to ratify landmarks decision 7 hr ill tell you what 34
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,797 • Total comments across all topics: 278,948,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC