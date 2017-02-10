Kay Flavell: Teach hope
As an educator I deplore the attack on Vallejo City Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Ramona Bishop by Paula McConnell on the opinion page of the Vallejo Times-Herald. It is particularly sad that its author is the wife of a Vallejo City Council member.
