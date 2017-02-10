Kay Flavell: Teach hope

Kay Flavell: Teach hope

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

As an educator I deplore the attack on Vallejo City Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Ramona Bishop by Paula McConnell on the opinion page of the Vallejo Times-Herald. It is particularly sad that its author is the wife of a Vallejo City Council member.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BART may designate itself a sanctuary transit s... 2 hr Wanglow 6
News Pomos seek to create long-needed homeland, casi... 2 hr Wanglow 44
Kay Flavell: Teach hope 3 hr GEE 11
Kamala Harris introduces first bill in the Senate 5 hr El Camino Neighbor 6
California Democrats Propose In-State Tuition f... 10 hr dumb donkeys 2
Keith Ellison, in DNC chair race, gathering sup... 10 hr dumb donkeys 2
No One Knows What Eric Holder Does for California 10 hr dumb donkeys 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 10 at 5:52PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,435 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC