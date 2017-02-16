Kaiser Vallejoa s breast cancer cente...

Kaiser Vallejoa s breast cancer center re-accredited by oversight agency

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

The Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center Breast Care Center has received a new three-year accreditation by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, a program administered by the American College of Surgeons, Kaiser officials announced. Three years ago, the Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center Breast Care Center became the first such center in Solano County to receive the designation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo commission to ratify landmarks decision 1 hr Larry 32
Coffee with Cops event set for Saturday in Vallejo 1 hr Wanglow 7
Vallejo City Council gets look at new business ... 4 hr Carter 17
Increasing power bills shock Vallejo residents 9 hr wow 2
Dodd introduces Solano park district bill 9 hr wow 2
Jerry Brown to Congress: Protect California's p... 9 hr wow 2
News Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08) 9 hr wow 29
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,143 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC