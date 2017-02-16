Kaiser Vallejoa s breast cancer center re-accredited by oversight agency

The Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center Breast Care Center has received a new three-year accreditation by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, a program administered by the American College of Surgeons, Kaiser officials announced. Three years ago, the Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center Breast Care Center became the first such center in Solano County to receive the designation.

