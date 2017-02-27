Jurors will decide if Fraisure Smith ...

Jurors will decide if Fraisure Smith should be released from Sexually Violent Predator program

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Jurors will decide if Fraisure E. Smith - whose proposed housing in Solano and other counties ran into resistance - should be unconditionally released from the state's Sexually Violent Predator program, a judge ruled Monday. Visiting Judge Arvid Johnson said a trial-setting conference will occur June 23 after the Solano County Superior Court hearing where mental health experts gave conflicting testimony about Smith's release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi... 1 hr truth delivery 104
Who sat behind Sam Kurshan 1 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 9
Only 40 anti Orcem people coming to hearing acc... 3 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 8
Northern California customers fume as PG&E bill... 4 hr Jason 2
$15 Dollar-A-Day Minimum Wage Seen as Only Hope (Sep '15) 6 hr Anonymous 9
Union Thug Hits Kurshan 7 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 7
California GOP Ponders Path Forward In Trump Era 7 hr M A G A 2
Vallejo City Hall establishes rules before Mond... 14 hr Pearsall3Years Pr... 44
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,279 • Total comments across all topics: 279,214,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC