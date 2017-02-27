Jurors will decide if Fraisure Smith should be released from Sexually Violent Predator program

Jurors will decide if Fraisure E. Smith - whose proposed housing in Solano and other counties ran into resistance - should be unconditionally released from the state's Sexually Violent Predator program, a judge ruled Monday. Visiting Judge Arvid Johnson said a trial-setting conference will occur June 23 after the Solano County Superior Court hearing where mental health experts gave conflicting testimony about Smith's release.

