JumpStart Vallejo picked up $90,000 during election

A political action committee that supported several candidates for the Vallejo City Council last fall accepted sizable donations from applicants which are hoping to open a marine terminal and cement facility in south Vallejo. JumpStart Vallejo 2016 received $12,500 from Vallejo Marine Terminal before the Nov. 8 election and $10,000 from Orcem Americas several weeks later, according to documents submitted to the city clerk's office on Tuesday.

