JumpStart Vallejo picked up $90,000 d...

JumpStart Vallejo picked up $90,000 during election

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A political action committee that supported several candidates for the Vallejo City Council last fall accepted sizable donations from applicants which are hoping to open a marine terminal and cement facility in south Vallejo. JumpStart Vallejo 2016 received $12,500 from Vallejo Marine Terminal before the Nov. 8 election and $10,000 from Orcem Americas several weeks later, according to documents submitted to the city clerk's office on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California Truckers File Lawsuit Against Engine... 2 hr Anonymous 1
California considers an end to bail 3 hr Anonymous 1
2 Solano County employee groups drop their union 3 hr Anonymous 1
Gary W. Smith: It's good Trump isn't a politician 3 hr Anonymous 1
Peter Brooks: More dust, less revenue 3 hr Anonymous 1
New cement to help lower carbon emissions from ... 5 hr Sam All Night 8
Shoplifters in Vallejo arrested after returning... 12 hr black is black 7
School Board test on Wednesday 13 hr repeat 46
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,295 • Total comments across all topics: 278,542,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC