Joel Imrie: Something fishy ...

Not more than 14 hours after her swearing in, Vallejo City Councilmember Rozanna Verder-Aliga was seen in a restaurant on Tennessee Street with none other than union boss Jon Riley. They apparently didn't see my acquaintance, Joe Feller, board member of the local Sierra Club and representative also for the Redwood chapter, who was the only other guy dining in the joint.

