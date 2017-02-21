Jeff Carlson: VMT/Orcem: A question of fairness
We can anticipate the overarching theme the VMT/Orcem consultant team will use to color the picture they paint for our Planning Commission on Feb. 27. Commission members will be asked to see things through the eyes of long-suffering applicants who have spent so much money and yet have been treated so unfairly. We hear it in media quotes from Orcem's Mr. Bryan earlier this month, and his frustration is certainly understandable.
