Jeff Carlson: Time to pull the plug on VMT/Orcem
A review of documents and communications related to the VMT/Orcem proposal reveal that the principals submitted an application before developing a viable project. The draft Environmental Impact Report prepared at great expense and circulated for public comment can no longer fulfill the legal requirements for sufficiency under the California Environmental Quality Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fake News on Immigration Checkpoints Causes Pan...
|1 hr
|Wanglow
|7
|Former Vallejo pastor guilty of fleecing flock
|2 hr
|yuup
|7
|California Democrats respond to President Trump...
|2 hr
|yuup
|8
|Paula McConnell: Do your job
|7 hr
|DizzyRed
|14
|Dozens of derelict cars taken off Vallejo streets
|9 hr
|sam sent me
|4
|Inside Silicon Valley's fight against Trump
|9 hr
|thieves
|2
|Jeff Carlson: Time to pull the plug on VMT/Orcem
|12 hr
|NAnonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC