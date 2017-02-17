Jan Cook: A new day in Vallejo
For too many years special interests have attempted to cut deals in Vallejo, believing they can ignore the health, safety and well-being of residents - especially in neighborhoods such as south Vallejo. The Orcem/VMT back room maneuvers represent expectations of certain groups that Vallejo citizens will passively accept further degradation of our town by the destructive addition of polluting, inappropriate heavy industries.
