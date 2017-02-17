Jan Cook: A new day in Vallejo

Jan Cook: A new day in Vallejo

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

For too many years special interests have attempted to cut deals in Vallejo, believing they can ignore the health, safety and well-being of residents - especially in neighborhoods such as south Vallejo. The Orcem/VMT back room maneuvers represent expectations of certain groups that Vallejo citizens will passively accept further degradation of our town by the destructive addition of polluting, inappropriate heavy industries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marti Brown seen cleaning rooms at Best Western... 26 min NewInTown 9
Vallejo commission meeting cancelled after angr... 2 hr The Fly 26
California Deluge Marks Urgency of Infrastructu... 3 hr The Fly 4
Groups opposed to south Vallejo project holding... 3 hr Harry the Hound 52
Petition drive to recall SEIU Local 1000 offici... (Aug '16) 8 hr watch pearsall dance 8
Dodd seeks to ease teacher shortage 9 hr Helen 3
One California Democrat Admits He's Tired of Tr... 23 hr Tacoma 4
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 20 at 2:33PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,256 • Total comments across all topics: 279,026,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC