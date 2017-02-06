In praise of colleges that lift poor ...

In praise of colleges that lift poor students

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Fresno Bee

Despite rising college tuition costs and unconscionable interest rates on student loans, our advice remains the same: Study hard and stay in school. Using data provided by the Equality of Opportunity Project and gleaned by researchers at Brown, Stanford and Harvard universities, The Sacramento Bee's Phillip Reese concluded that the California college that has the most success at transforming the fortunes of students whose parents were relatively poor is the California State University Maritime Academy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump threatens to defund 'out of control' Cali... 2 min Westside Mick 7
Why Have Vallejo City Leaders Left Us In The Cold? (Nov '14) 4 min Wudnt u Like to kno 7
Two arrested after fatal Vallejo shooting 5 min Louie 6
School Board test on Wednesday 1 hr Harry 55
California State Senate Leader: 'Half My Family... 9 hr true 6
Study: California Lost 589,100 Jobs to China fr... 10 hr true 3
Peter Brooks: More dust, less revenue 10 hr the silent minority 15
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 06 at 2:53PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,010 • Total comments across all topics: 278,616,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC