HIV/AIDS awareness at Vallejo Farmers Market on Saturday
Solano County Health and Social Services and the Solano AIDS Coalition have joined forces to educate the community about HIV/AIDS, with an event scheduled to coincide with Saturday's Vallejo Farmers Market downtown. “The HIV virus is in our community and the most affected are our youth,” he said.
