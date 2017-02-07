History presentation planned for Feb. 18
In celebration of African American Heritage Month, the Fairfield Civic Center Library will host a presentation on Feb. 18 by local historian and author Sharon McGriff-Payne on her new book about the life and times of 19th century orator and lawyer, Thomas Pearson. “Pearson was raised in Vallejo and was one of the important Bay Area African American orators of his time,” according to a Solano County Library news release.
