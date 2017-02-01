Hearing reveals more details about Fa...

Hearing reveals more details about Fairfield mall murder suspect

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A police interrogation video shown during a hearing Tuesday in Solano County Superior Court revealed drugs were the motivation for the separate attacks on two women last year, one at a bank in Vallejo and the other in the parking lot of a Fairfield department store. The probable cause hearing continued Tuesday for William David King - the sole suspect in the 2016 beating death of a Suisun City woman outside of Macy's at the Solano Town Center and the assault on a Vallejo woman outside of a Wells Fargo bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
School Board test on Wednesday 42 min FlyBoy 21
Faraday Claims Tesla-Beating Supercar 3 hr AllAboard 13
New FUSE fellow ready to help Vallejo 3 hr AllAboard 22
New cement to help lower carbon emissions from ... 3 hr AllAboard 7
Vallejo's lone synagogue seeks city fee waiver ... 5 hr Wanglow 19
Putin Recalls Trump? 5 hr Agency Recordatio... 1
CA nurses scrambling for education records afte... 6 hr Anonymous 1
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. NASA
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,484 • Total comments across all topics: 278,473,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC