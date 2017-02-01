Hearing reveals more details about Fairfield mall murder suspect
A police interrogation video shown during a hearing Tuesday in Solano County Superior Court revealed drugs were the motivation for the separate attacks on two women last year, one at a bank in Vallejo and the other in the parking lot of a Fairfield department store. The probable cause hearing continued Tuesday for William David King - the sole suspect in the 2016 beating death of a Suisun City woman outside of Macy's at the Solano Town Center and the assault on a Vallejo woman outside of a Wells Fargo bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School Board test on Wednesday
|42 min
|FlyBoy
|21
|Faraday Claims Tesla-Beating Supercar
|3 hr
|AllAboard
|13
|New FUSE fellow ready to help Vallejo
|3 hr
|AllAboard
|22
|New cement to help lower carbon emissions from ...
|3 hr
|AllAboard
|7
|Vallejo's lone synagogue seeks city fee waiver ...
|5 hr
|Wanglow
|19
|Putin Recalls Trump?
|5 hr
|Agency Recordatio...
|1
|CA nurses scrambling for education records afte...
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC