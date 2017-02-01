Hearing reveals more details about Fairfield mall murder suspect

A police interrogation video shown during a hearing Tuesday in Solano County Superior Court revealed drugs were the motivation for the separate attacks on two women last year, one at a bank in Vallejo and the other in the parking lot of a Fairfield department store. The probable cause hearing continued Tuesday for William David King - the sole suspect in the 2016 beating death of a Suisun City woman outside of Macy's at the Solano Town Center and the assault on a Vallejo woman outside of a Wells Fargo bank.

