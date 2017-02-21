Hearing delayed for Suisun City vehicle theft suspect
A man accused in a January car theft in Suisun City appeared briefly Tuesday in Solano County Superior Court for a probable cause hearing, which was delayed. The man, 36-year-old Steward Bonton, of Vallejo, is facing a total of nine felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to his Jan. 31 arrest near Sunset Avenue and Merganser Drive.
