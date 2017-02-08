GVRDa s Shane McAffee leaving Vallejo for Utah
Shane McAffee might feel several hands around his ankles during the next month in an attempt to keep from leaving the city. The Greater Vallejo Recreation District General Manager announced recently that he will be leaving the agency in March to take a similar position in Utah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California retirement benefit program in Congre...
|2 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Solano County issues extensive list of state, f...
|8 min
|Anonymous
|1
|State transportation package could be finalized...
|9 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Joel Imrie: Something fishy...
|13 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Six Flags announces new virtual reality experience
|13 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Debris from storm forces boat ramp closure in V...
|15 min
|Anonymous
|1
|GVRD's Shane McAffee leaving Vallejo for Utah
|16 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Paula McConnell: Do your job
|4 hr
|WuscalDuhWascally...
|24
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC