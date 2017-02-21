GVRDa s general manager to be honored Friday
Vallejo residents are invited to join the Greater Vallejo Recreation District in honoring the retirement of General Manager Shane McAffee. McAffee announced recently that he will be leaving the agency in March to take a similar position in Utah.
