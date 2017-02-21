GVRDa s general manager to be honored...

GVRDa s general manager to be honored Friday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Vallejo residents are invited to join the Greater Vallejo Recreation District in honoring the retirement of General Manager Shane McAffee. McAffee announced recently that he will be leaving the agency in March to take a similar position in Utah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White privillage 46 min Wanglow 25
Linda Stout: Vanishing act 1 hr Pearsall3Years Pr... 11
Vallejo commission meeting cancelled after angr... 1 hr LoneGunmen 30
Marti Brown seen cleaning rooms at Best Western... 2 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 25
California Deluge Marks Urgency of Infrastructu... 9 hr Citizen 7
Groups opposed to south Vallejo project holding... 9 hr GI Joe 59
'Intense' rain, winds continue to batter Northe... 9 hr morebs 3
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 21 at 9:12AM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,041 • Total comments across all topics: 279,047,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC