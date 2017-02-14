Groups opposed to south Vallejo project holding meeting Sunday
Several citizen groups opposed to a proposed marine terminal and cement facility in south Vallejo are hosting a town hall meeting Sunday to offer more information about the project, organizers announced Monday. The two hour town hall gathering begins at 2 p.m., and be held at the Norman C. King Center, at 359 Sonoma Blvd. For the first 90 minutes, speakers will discuss the proposed project, why City Hall is opposed, what are residents' rights, and the actionable next steps.
