Great! Injured Great Horned Owl Rescu...

Great! Injured Great Horned Owl Rescued In Vallejo

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

A Great Horned Owl having a very bad day was rescued by Animal Control Officers in Solano County according to the Solano County Sheriff's Office and is going to be just fine. Officers Walls and Kim found the large predatory bird in Vallejo, its wing caught on a piece of fishing line that had been left tangled between two trees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is Second Coming, Yowzer 4 hr Anonymous 4
Groups opposed to south Vallejo project holding... 4 hr brainiac_isback 19
Shots fired into Vallejo store; shooter, target... 6 hr Pablothecoyote 10
Just move the students and teachers 8 hr Peter Love Facial 3
Investment shift costs CalPERS $900 million in ... 15 hr then what happened 2
DONNELLY: Jerry Brown's California Legacy is a ... 15 hr then what happened 2
California Dems Want Forced Savings; Republican... 15 hr then what happened 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 14 at 7:50PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,884 • Total comments across all topics: 278,870,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC