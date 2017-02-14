Great! Injured Great Horned Owl Rescued In Vallejo
A Great Horned Owl having a very bad day was rescued by Animal Control Officers in Solano County according to the Solano County Sheriff's Office and is going to be just fine. Officers Walls and Kim found the large predatory bird in Vallejo, its wing caught on a piece of fishing line that had been left tangled between two trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is Second Coming, Yowzer
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|4
|Groups opposed to south Vallejo project holding...
|4 hr
|brainiac_isback
|19
|Shots fired into Vallejo store; shooter, target...
|6 hr
|Pablothecoyote
|10
|Just move the students and teachers
|8 hr
|Peter Love Facial
|3
|Investment shift costs CalPERS $900 million in ...
|15 hr
|then what happened
|2
|DONNELLY: Jerry Brown's California Legacy is a ...
|15 hr
|then what happened
|2
|California Dems Want Forced Savings; Republican...
|15 hr
|then what happened
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC