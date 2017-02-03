Goodiea s work on display at Artiszen Cultural Center

Vallejo's treasured artist Cleve “Goodie” Goudeau may be gone, but more than 100 pieces of his work remain - and many will be showcased through February as part of Black History Month at the Artiszen Cultural Center downtown. Goudeau, a pioneer in developing greeting cards featuring African Americans, worked on his craft up to six months before he died at 83 on Jan. 15, 2015, said Jeannette McCree-Goudeau, his wife of 63 years.

