Good prognosis for owl freed from fis...

Good prognosis for owl freed from fishing line tangled between trees

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

An injured great horned owl, freed Monday in Vallejo by Solano County Animal Control officers, is in the care of the Suisun Wildlife Center. The owl's wing was stuck on a piece of fishing line that was tangled between two trees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Groups opposed to south Vallejo project holding... 15 min Barnabas 4
Shots fired into Vallejo store; shooter, target... 36 min Barnabas 3
California Dems Want Forced Savings; Republican... 5 hr Anonymous 1
Vallejo Symphony moves to the Empress Theatre 5 hr night desk 2
DONNELLY: Jerry Brown's California Legacy is a ... 5 hr Anonymous 1
Investment shift costs CalPERS $900 million in ... 5 hr Anonymous 1
Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi... 11 hr I Got Your Petition 49
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 14 at 2:13AM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,947 • Total comments across all topics: 278,847,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC