Good prognosis for owl freed from fishing line tangled between trees
An injured great horned owl, freed Monday in Vallejo by Solano County Animal Control officers, is in the care of the Suisun Wildlife Center. The owl's wing was stuck on a piece of fishing line that was tangled between two trees.
