Girls life-skills program seeks healthy volunteers in Vallejo, Benicia

13 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

An after-school life-skills program for girls that incorporates running is looking for assistance at various elementary and middle schools in Vallejo and Benicia. Girls on the Run Napa & Solano is currently looking for volunteers to help facilitate activities and running games over the course of a ten-week program for girls in 3rd through 8th grade.

