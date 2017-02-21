Gems, minerals on display at Solano C...

Gems, minerals on display at Solano County Fairgrounds

Sourdough Joe Waldhaus with the East Bay Prospectors Club gives a demonstration Saturday of how to pan for gold during the Vallejo Gem and Mineral Show at the Solano County Fairgrounds. The Vallejo Gem and Mineral Society rocked the Solano County Fairgrounds on Saturday during the organization's annual “Spring Bling” affair.

