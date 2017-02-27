Florence Douglas Center hosts first Black History Month Celebration
Al Robinson was the first African-American Vallejo police officer. But if not for the perseverance by his son, Robinson may still be simply known as a former janitor with the VPD who died in 1968.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi...
|1 hr
|truth delivery
|104
|Who sat behind Sam Kurshan
|1 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|9
|Only 40 anti Orcem people coming to hearing acc...
|3 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|8
|Northern California customers fume as PG&E bill...
|4 hr
|Jason
|2
|$15 Dollar-A-Day Minimum Wage Seen as Only Hope (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|9
|Union Thug Hits Kurshan
|7 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|7
|California GOP Ponders Path Forward In Trump Era
|7 hr
|M A G A
|2
|Vallejo City Hall establishes rules before Mond...
|14 hr
|Pearsall3Years Pr...
|44
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC