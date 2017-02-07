February 9 Vallejo A&E Source: Reyes honors Sage at Valentinea s shows in Napa
Carlos Reyes, right, and the late Steve Sage, left, were more like brothers than friends, said Reyes, who honors Sage with every performance. Performing two shows Valentine's Day at Silo's in Napa is more than just another way of picking up a paycheck for virtuoso electric violinist and harpist Carlos Reyes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transient woman rescued after spending night st...
|17 min
|tony the drunk
|7
|Police across Solano add DUI patrols for Super ...
|53 min
|Birds Landing Bob
|5
|City Hall officially opposes VMT/Orcem project
|54 min
|The Truth Wins
|11
|Paula McConnell: Do your job
|2 hr
|they know it too
|21
|pigeons soar over waterfront
|8 hr
|bird flu
|1
|Dozens of derelict cars taken off Vallejo streets
|8 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|8
|Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi...
|9 hr
|they know it too
|14
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC