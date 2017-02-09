February 9 Vallejo A&E Source Restaurant Review: Le Paris

After venturing into American Canyon last week, I came across ... a French bakery! Right there on Highway 29 just outside Vallejo. Le Paris Artisan Gourmet Cafe specializes in croissants, pastries, macarons, brioche cakes, cookies, customized cakes and more - more being empanadas, quiche, and a wide variety of savory croissant sandwiches.) I strolled in to find an impressive display of baked goods.

