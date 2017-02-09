February 9 Vallejo A&E Source Restaurant Review: Le Paris
After venturing into American Canyon last week, I came across ... a French bakery! Right there on Highway 29 just outside Vallejo. Le Paris Artisan Gourmet Cafe specializes in croissants, pastries, macarons, brioche cakes, cookies, customized cakes and more - more being empanadas, quiche, and a wide variety of savory croissant sandwiches.) I strolled in to find an impressive display of baked goods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California bills would provide lower college tu...
|1 hr
|Wanglow
|5
|Joel Imrie: Something fishy...
|1 hr
|Wanglow
|11
|City Hall officially opposes VMT/Orcem project
|3 hr
|Sam His Self
|29
|GVRD's Shane McAffee leaving Vallejo for Utah
|4 hr
|Rumor Killer
|8
|California AG Vows to Fight Trump over Federal ...
|8 hr
|typical
|2
|CA Dem Party Chair Endorses Keith Ellison for D...
|8 hr
|typical
|2
|Paula McConnell: Do your job
|16 hr
|Mrs Shihsquee ova...
|25
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC