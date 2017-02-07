February 9 Vallejo A&E Source: Fairfield vocalist Carmen Gonzalo a going placesa
Carmen Gonzalo was merely checking out the Bryan Girard Jazz Quartet one Sunday afternoon at the First St. Cafe in downtown Benicia. Not only did Gonzalo introduce herself to Girard as a vocalist, the former Vallejoan had her handle a few songs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transient woman rescued after spending night st...
|28 min
|tony the drunk
|5
|Paula McConnell: Do your job
|30 min
|they know it too
|21
|City Hall officially opposes VMT/Orcem project
|56 min
|ShaggyAndScooby
|10
|pigeons soar over waterfront
|7 hr
|bird flu
|1
|Dozens of derelict cars taken off Vallejo streets
|7 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|8
|Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi...
|7 hr
|they know it too
|14
|Fake News on Immigration Checkpoints Causes Pan...
|9 hr
|Wanglow
|10
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC